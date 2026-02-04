Corpay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $264.5 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $264.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.75. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $6.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.95 per share.

The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.07 billion, or $15.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.53 billion.

Corpay expects full-year earnings in the range of $25.50 to $26.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.22 billion to $5.32 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

