Corebridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $814 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.22 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $6.34 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $366 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $20.46 billion.

