Core Natural Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Core Natural Resources, Inc. (CNR) on Thursday reported a loss of $79 million in its fourth quarter.

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.54 per share.

The coal company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $153.2 million, or $2.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.16 billion.

