Copa Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $172.6 million.…

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $172.6 million.

The Panama City-based company said it had net income of $4.18 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.44 per share.

The holding company for Panama’s national airline posted revenue of $962.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $967.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $671.6 million, or $16.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.62 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.