Confluent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Confluent Inc. (CFLT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $79.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The data infrastructure software maker posted revenue of $314.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $295.3 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.17 billion.

