Conduent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Thursday reported a loss of $33 million in its fourth quarter.

The Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $770 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $792.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $170 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.04 billion.

