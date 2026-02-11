Comstock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $280.9 million.…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $280.9 million.

The Frisco, Texas-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $789.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $467.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $395.6 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.22 billion.

