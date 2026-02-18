Community Health Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $110 million.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment gains, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $3.11 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $509 million, or $3.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.49 billion.

Community Health Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $11.6 billion to $12 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYH

