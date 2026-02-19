Comfort Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $330.8 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $330.8 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $9.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.77 per share.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.02 billion, or $28.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.