Columbus McKinnon: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Monday reported earnings of $6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The maker of materials handling products and systems posted revenue of $258.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCO

