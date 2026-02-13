Colliers International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $61.1 million.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $61.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $2.34 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.39 per share.

The commercial real estate services provider posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $103.1 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.56 billion.

