Cohu: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Poway, California-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were 15 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $122.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $74.3 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $453 million.

