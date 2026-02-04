Cognizant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $648 million.

On a per-share basis, the Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm posted revenue of $5.33 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.23 billion, or $4.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cognizant said it expects revenue in the range of $5.36 billion to $5.44 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.56 to $5.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $22.14 billion to $22.66 billion.

