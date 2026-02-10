Coca-Cola: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.27 billion. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.27 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $11.82 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.05 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO

