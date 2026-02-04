CME: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.18 billion. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.18 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.77 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.75 per share.

The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.07 billion, or $11.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.52 billion.

