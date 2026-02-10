Cloudflare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.1 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The web security and content delivery company posted revenue of $614.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $590.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $102.3 million, or 29 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cloudflare expects its per-share earnings to be 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $620 million to $621 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Cloudflare expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.11 to $1.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NET

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.