Cisco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $3.18 billion.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services posted revenue of $15.35 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Cisco expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.02 to $1.04.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $15.4 billion to $15.6 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Cisco expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.13 to $4.17 per share, with revenue ranging from $61.2 billion to $61.7 billion.

