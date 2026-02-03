Cirrus Logic: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $140.3…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $140.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.66. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.97 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $580.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $536.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cirrus Logic said it expects revenue in the range of $410 million to $470 million.

