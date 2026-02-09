Cincinnati Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $676 million.…

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $676 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfield, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $4.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.86 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.91 billion, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.39 billion, or $15.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.19 billion.

