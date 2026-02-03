Chubb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.21 billion. On a…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.21 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had net income of $8.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $7.52 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.60 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $15.07 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $15.34 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.31 billion, or $25.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $59.96 billion.

