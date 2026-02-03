Chipotle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $330.9 million.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The Mexican food chain posted revenue of $2.98 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.97 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.54 billion, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.93 billion.

