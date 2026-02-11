Chimera: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) on Wednesday reported profit of $28.3 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) on Wednesday reported profit of $28.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The mortgage investor posted revenue of $220.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $66.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $230.5 million, or $1.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $266.4 million.

