Chegg: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported a loss of $32.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The an online learning platform posted revenue of $72.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $103.4 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $376.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Chegg said it expects revenue in the range of $60 million to $62 million.

