Chefs’ Warehouse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $21.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ridgefield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The distributor of specialty food products posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $72.4 million, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.15 billion.

