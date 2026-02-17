Cheap Foods to Buy if You’re Broke or on a Budget

According to the most recent consumer price index report, the food index climbed 0.2% from December to January and rose…

According to the most recent consumer price index report, the food index climbed 0.2% from December to January and rose 2.9% over the past year. Some products have seen big price swings due to tariffs and broader market dynamics. For example, eggs and chicken prices have declined, while beef and coffee have become more expensive — making it especially important to stay informed about pricing.

If you’re looking to rein in your costs at the grocery store, load your cart with tried-and-true staples that won’t break the bank. Start with this shopping list of 20 healthy, versatile and affordable foods. Prices and availability may change depending on your location and the season in which you’re shopping.

[Read: How to Save Money When Online Grocery Shopping.]

1. Cabbage

“Cabbage is having a moment right now, and it’s long been one of my budget MVPs,” says Erin Clarke, creator of WellPlated.com and author of “Well Plated Every Day.” A single head of cabbage stays crisp in the fridge for two to three weeks and stretches meals without watering them down, she says.

On sale: Get a head of cabbage at Walmart for $2.70.

Meal ideas: Egg roll bowls are popular. Clarke says she also shreds cabbage into soups and slaws, or uses it to bulk up taco fillings for pennies.

2. Chicken Thighs

While chicken breasts have been the “in” staple of healthy cooking for decades, they can be pricey when not on sale. But bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs are often available at bargain prices and can be even more delicious. “They deliver excellent flavor, are a fraction of the price and stay juicier than breasts,” Clarke says. She points out that a 3-ounce cooked portion has about 19 grams of protein.

On sale: A family pack of chicken thighs are $1.79 per pound at ShopRite, but prices are known to drop as low as 99 cents a pound every few weeks.

Meal ideas: Clarke says she likes to cook chicken thighs in the air fryer, then shred the meat to use for other meals throughout the week. An easy option is to make a sheet pan meal with chicken thighs and roasted vegetables. Toss everything with a light drizzle of olive oil and spices, and let the oven do the rest.

3. Apples

Because they come in so many varieties, inexpensive apples are available year-round. Loaded with antioxidants, fiber and pectin, apples make the perfect portable snack for lunchboxes.

On sale: Get a 3-pound bag of Gala apples for $2.29 at Aldi.

Meal ideas: Sliced thin, apples make a crunchy addition to salads and sandwiches. Chop them to add to oatmeal or yogurt bowls, or bake them with cinnamon and butter for a sweet treat.

4. Bananas

Get a daily dose of potassium, fiber, vitamin C and vitamin B6 for around 105 calories with this peelable, versatile fruit.

On sale: Get them for 23 cents each at Trader Joe’s.

Meal ideas: Bananas make a great snack on their own, but they can also be used as natural sweeteners, egg substitutes and even ice cream. If they overripen, don’t worry: They are myriad to use them.

5. Chickpeas

Beans and legumes can be amazingly cheap pantry staples, but chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans) deserve a special shout-out, says Sara Riehm, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in obesity and weight management. “Dried chickpeas are the most cost-effective, shelf-stable option and the best option nutritionally, but canned chickpeas are a slightly more convenient version,” she says.

On sale: Get 1 pound of Goya dried chickpeas for $2.29 or buy them for 89 cents a can via Amazon Fresh.

Meal ideas: Use them in soups, roast them for a crunchy snack or use them to bulk up a rice bowl or salad.

6. Rice

Rice is one of the best budget staples, according to Emmy Clinton, founder, chef and recipe developer at Entirely Emmy. “A large bag of rice will last for years in the pantry and costs about 10 to 20 cents per serving,” she says.

White rice is a staple source of carbohydrates, while brown rice contains magnesium and fiber, she adds.

On sale: Get a 25-pound bag of Carolina white rice for $14.99 at BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Meal ideas: Rice can be the perfect side dish, the base for bowls filled with protein and veggies, or the foundation of one-pot or one-pan meals such as jambalaya or fried rice.

7. Rotisserie Chicken

Prepared foods typically cost more, but buying a whole cooked chicken can be economical and convenient. “A rotisserie chicken is a great choice for the amount of meat you get, and the convenience of it already being cooked can be a game-changer when you’re short on time, equipment or energy,” says Jess Rice, recipe development manager at Budget Bytes.

On sale: Get a whole bird for $5 at Costco.

Meal ideas: Shred the chicken to make chicken salad, chicken noodle soup, enchiladas or buffalo chicken dip. “Plus, the carcass bones can be used that night or next day to make the best chicken stock, which can be soup or frozen and saved for use in future recipes,” Rice says.

8. Eggs

Egg prices were a major point of discussion last year when they surged dramatically, but prices have since stabilized to under $3 per dozen. Even with cost fluctuations, eggs remain on most people’s grocery lists for a reason: They are a highly versatile, nutrient-dense food. “They offer protein (6 grams per egg) and many micronutrients,” Clinton says. Plus, they last three to five weeks when refrigerated.

On sale: Get a dozen Grade A large eggs for $2.19 at Target.

Meal ideas: Make scrambled eggs for breakfast, hard-boiled eggs for lunch and frittatas for dinner. Clinton says she loves adding them to meals like chicken fried rice.

9. Flour

Flour may not be glamorous, but you can do a lot with it, including baking bread. You may be able to bake your own sourdough loaf for around $1. Just make sure you don’t blow your bread savings on sourdough-making gear.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of flour is about 55 cents a pound.

On sale: Grab a 5-pound bag of flour for $2.38 at Walmart.

Meal ideas: Pancakes, bread, pies, cookies, cakes … the list goes on. You can also use flour to thicken soups, stews, gravies and casserole dishes.

10. Frozen Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries are nutritional powerhouses, but they can be expensive when not in season. Frozen berries, on the other hand, are picked and flash-frozen at their peak and can last several months in your freezer.

On sale: A 16-ounce bag of frozen blackberries is $3.76 at Walmart.

Meal ideas: Eat them on pancakes, sprinkle on yogurt or blend into a smoothie.

[12 Best Discount Shopping Apps]

11. Frozen Vegetables

When you’re in the freezer aisle, load up on frozen vegetables. “They often cost less than fresh,” and they cut prep time, Clarke says.

Don’t be lured by brand-name sauced or flavored veggie mixes, which can get pricey. Stick with a single ingredient or buy bags of plain mixed vegetables and season them yourself.

On sale: Get a 32-ounce bag of mixed frozen vegetables for $2.99 from Stop and Shop.

Meal ideas: Doctor up plain veggies with a quick toss in your pan with fresh garlic and spices, or use frozen leafy selections for your smoothies.

12. Ground Beef

Beef prices might be higher than usual, but snag a few packs when they go on sale to keep your burger nights and taco Tuesdays going strong. “I stock up on 90% lean when it’s on sale, portion it into flat packs and freeze what I do not need,” Clarke says. She calls ground beef a weeknight-friendly ingredient because it cooks quickly and makes a versatile addition to many meals.

On sale: Get a 2-pound package of 85% lean/15% fat ground beef for $13.69 at Target.

Meal ideas: Aside from burgers and burritos, try adding ground beef to tomato sauce, or show off your culinary skills with shepherd’s pie.

13. Lentils

Don’t bypass lentils just because they may not look appetizing at first glance. They have a unique flavor and are a staple in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. “Dry lentils are one of the lowest-cost proteins in my pantry,” Clarke says. A cup of lentils has about 18 grams of protein as well as fiber, and they cook in 20 to 25 minutes with no soaking.

On sale: Get a pound of dried lentils for $1.43 from Amazon Fresh.

Meal ideas: Add lentils to soups, sub them for ground meat, season them to use as a taco filling, or combine them into grain bowls or salads.

14. Mushrooms

Gourmet mushrooms can be expensive, but white or crimini mushrooms are healthy, filling and budget-friendly.

On the nutrition front, mushrooms are low in calories and a good source of selenium and B vitamins.

On sale: Get an 8-ounce package of white mushrooms for $1.65 at Aldi.

Meal ideas: Add mushrooms to omelets, soups and salads to make them heartier. A combination of finely chopped mushrooms and ground beef can make burgers more nutritious and cost-effective.

15. Oats

“Oats are just about the cheapest whole grain available, coming in at about 15 cents per serving — often less,” Clinton says. They are a great source of fiber, and a container can last up to a year in the pantry.

On sale: A 42-ounce container of old-fashioned, whole-grain oats costs $4.39 at Target.

Meal ideas: Oatmeal cookies and overnight oats are no-brainers, but oats can also be blended into smoothies, used as a base for homemade granola or served as a savory side dish.

16. Pasta

Versatile and inexpensive, pasta is a pantry staple of many cost-conscious shoppers. You may be able to feed a family with a 1-pound box and still have leftovers.

On sale: Get a 16-ounce box of penne at Target for 99 cents.

Meal ideas: Thanks to pasta’s versatility, you can pair the dish with a variety of inexpensive ingredients, including ground beef and frozen vegetables.

17. Potatoes

Potatoes are filling, budget-friendly and a source of Vitamin C if you eat the skin.

On sale: Safeway sells a 5-pound bag of russet potatoes for $3.99.

Meal ideas: Potatoes are incredibly versatile and can be mashed into a creamy side dish, diced and roasted, or baked whole and stuffed with veggies or meat.

18. Canned Tomatoes

Canned tomatoes are nutrient-dense and make inexpensive recipe starters for hearty chilis, savory curries and filling casseroles.

Meal ideas: Use canned tomatoes as a topping for flatbread, an ingredient for one-pot pasta or the star of tomato soup.

On sale: Find 14.5-ounce cans of tomatoes for less than $1 at Aldi.

19. Canned Fish

Canned tuna, sardines and mackerel are high in protein and relatively low-cost. They’re also incredibly portable and can serve as a quick, healthy meal on their own.

On sale: A 5-ounce can of chunk light tuna costs less than $1 at Walmart.

Meal ideas: Tuna salad is a popular option, but canned fish can also upgrade an avocado toast or be made into burgers.

20. Corn Tortillas

Corn tortillas are cheap and can be topped or spread with a variety of ingredients for a healthy meal.

On sale: A 30-pack of corn tortillas costs $2.58 at Walmart, or around 9 cents per tortilla.

Meal ideas: Turn corn tortillas into breakfast tacos or cut them into strips and use as a salad topper or in tortilla soup.

[Is Food Eating Up Too Much of Your Income? Here’s What to Do]

Strategies for Grocery Shopping on a Tight Budget

Aside from buying lower-cost foods, try these expert-backed strategies for slashing grocery bills:

— Buy family packs. “Split with a friend, then freeze what you will not cook within two days,” Clarke says. She also recommends stocking up on canned goods during sales and planning two meals from every pricey protein.

— Shop at international grocery stores. They often stock low-cost bulk pantry items, Clinton says. “Many store brands have the same ingredients and nutritional value as name brands, so shop store brands when you can,” she adds.

— Check farmers markets. The quality is uncontested, and some items may be cheaper than at the grocery store, Rice says.

More from U.S. News

Extreme Couponing 101: How to Get Free Money at the Grocery Store

12 Best Discount Shopping Apps

How to Eat Organic on a Budget

Cheap Foods to Buy if You’re Broke or on a Budget originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/18/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.