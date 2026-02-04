Central Garden: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal…

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $6.8 million.

The Walnut Creek, California-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets posted revenue of $617.4 million in the period.

Central Garden expects full-year earnings to be $2.70 per share.

