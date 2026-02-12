CBRE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $416 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $416 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.73 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.66 per share.

The provider of real estate investment management services posted revenue of $11.63 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.16 billion, or $3.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $40.55 billion.

