Carlisle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $127.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $3.05. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.90 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.60 per share.

The diversified manufacturer posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $740.7 million, or $17.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.02 billion.

