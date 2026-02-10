Canaan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Canaan Inc. (CAN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $85 million in its fourth…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Canaan Inc. (CAN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $85 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The cryptocurrency-mining computer maker posted revenue of $196.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $175.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $210.3 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $529.7 million.

