Cameco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $142.8 million.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The uranium producer posted revenue of $861.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $422.2 million, or 97 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.49 billion.

