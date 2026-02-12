Callaway: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Callaway Golf Company (CALY) on Thursday reported a loss of $66 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Callaway Golf Company (CALY) on Thursday reported a loss of $66 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $367.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $788.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.8 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.06 billion.

Callaway expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.