CAE: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $78.1…

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $78.1 million.

The St-Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The civil and military flight simulator company posted revenue of $898.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $904.9 million.

CAE shares have risen 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.38, a rise of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.