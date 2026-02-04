Bunge Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Global SA (BG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $95 million.…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Global SA (BG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $95 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.99 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $23.76 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $816 million, or $4.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $70.33 billion.

Bunge Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.50 to $8 per share.

Bunge Global shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 56% in the last 12 months.

