Bruker: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26 million.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The scientific equipment maker posted revenue of $977.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.6 million, or 15 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.44 billion.

Bruker expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.57 billion to $3.6 billion.

Bruker shares have decreased almost 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

