Brookfield Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $743 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $20.16 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.31 billion, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $75.1 billion.

Brookfield Corp. shares have increased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 19% in the last 12 months.

