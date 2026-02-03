BrightView: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $614.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $587.9 million.

BrightView expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.67 billion to $2.73 billion.

BrightView shares have risen almost 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.65, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BV

