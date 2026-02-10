BP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.42 billion in its fourth…

LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.42 billion in its fourth quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $47.74 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $192.55 billion.

BP shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 22% in the last 12 months.

