BorgWarner: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $262…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $262 million in its fourth quarter.

The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $3.57 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $277 million, or $1.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.32 billion.

BorgWarner expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $14 billion to $14.3 billion.

BorgWarner shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 1%. The stock has increased 84% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.