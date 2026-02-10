Blackbaud: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $36.7 million,…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $36.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The software and services provider in the nonprofit sector posted revenue of $295.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $115 million, or $2.37 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.13 billion.

Blackbaud shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 38% in the last 12 months.

