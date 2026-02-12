BGC Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.4 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.4 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The brokerage company posted revenue of $756.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $756.4 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $155 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.94 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, BGC Group said it expects revenue in the range of $860 million to $920 million.

BGC Group shares have dropped 2.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.