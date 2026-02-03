Benchmark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6…

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $704.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.9 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $2.66 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Benchmark expects its per-share earnings to range from 53 cents to 59 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $655 million to $695 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Benchmark shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $56.02, an increase of 36% in the last 12 months.

