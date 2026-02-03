BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $43.7…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $43.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $537.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $502.9 million.

BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion.

BellRing Brands shares have fallen nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 68% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRBR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.