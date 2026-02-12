Belden: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $67.9 million. On…

Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $67.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.08 per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $720.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $237.5 million, or $5.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.72 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Belden expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.65 to $1.75.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $675 million to $690 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Belden shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDC

