Barclays: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Barclays PLC (BCS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.59 billion.

The London-based bank said it had earnings of 46 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $9.41 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.41 billion, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.14 billion, or $2.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $38.42 billion.

Barclays shares have risen 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $26.24, a rise of 75% in the last 12 months.

