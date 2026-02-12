Banco Latinoamericano: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $56 million.

The Panama City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.50 per share.

The bank created in South and Central America to provide trade financing posted revenue of $209 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $88.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $226.9 million, or $6.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $339.6 million.

Banco Latinoamericano shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $49.68, a climb of 32% in the last 12 months.

