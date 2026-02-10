Axalta Coating Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $60 million.…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $60 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The high-performance coating system maker posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $378 million, or $1.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Axalta Coating Systems expects its per-share earnings to be 50 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.70 per share.

Axalta Coating Systems shares have climbed almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 8% in the last 12 months.

