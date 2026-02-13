Atmus Filtration: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $48 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The industrial filtration product company posted revenue of $446.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $207.4 million, or $2.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.76 billion.

Atmus Filtration expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $2.02 billion.

Atmus Filtration shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 57% in the last 12 months.

