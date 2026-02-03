Atmos: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $403 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $403 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.44 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The natural gas utility posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

Atmos expects full-year earnings to be $8.15 to $8.35 per share.

Atmos shares have increased roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $168.81, an increase of 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATO

