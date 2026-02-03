ATI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — ATI Inc. (ATI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $96.6 million. The Dallas-based company…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — ATI Inc. (ATI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $96.6 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The maker of steel and specialty metals posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $404.3 million, or $2.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.59 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, ATI expects its per-share earnings to range from 83 cents to 89 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.99 to $4.27 per share.

ATI shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed nearly 2%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

