Astrazeneca: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Cambridge, Britain-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $15.5 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.78 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.23 billion, or $3.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $58.74 billion.

Astrazeneca shares have climbed 2.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 31% in the last 12 months.

